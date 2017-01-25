Daisy Shah, Farhan Akhtar, Dino Morea And Others Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees!

Bollywood stars Dino Morea, Daisy Shah, Farhan Akhtar, Chunkey Pandey and others watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, in Mumbai on January 24, 2017.

Keeping her look casual and chic, Bollywood actress Daisy Shah arrived at the special screening of SRK’s Raees. The film has finally released today at the Box Office in a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

Ali Fazal carries a cool and casual look at the special screening of Raees. The film sees Shah Rukh Khan as a bootlegger whose business gets thwarted by a policeman played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Neeraj director Atul Kasbekar posed for the shutterbugs with Chetan Bhagat at the screening.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale co-star Varun Sharma was also seen arriving at the screening of Raees, which is directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Raees producer Ritesh Sidhwani posed for the shutterbugs with the handsome hunk, Dino Morea.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Dino Morea, and Chunkey Pandey posed for a group photo at the screening of Raees.

Shamitabh actress Akshara Haasan looked pretty like always in her casual look.

Mohenjo Daro director Ashutosh Gowariker was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs.

Director Kunal Kohli was among many who arrived to watch the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees.

Farhan Akhtar was also seen at Raees screening along with other celebrities from the industry.

Mirzya actress Saiyami Kher carried a casual and cool look at the screening of Raees.

Daisy Shah arrived to watch the film with Salman Khan’s rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira.