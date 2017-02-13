Dangal Girl Sanya Malhotra Gets Yet Another Big Bollywood Break!

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra gets another Bollywood break.

After an impressive debut performance in Dangal as Babita, word is that Sanya Malhotra is being considered for Manmarziya.

Sanya Malhotra, originally from Delhi started with a bang and doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Her first movie itself was with superstar Aamir Khan, in which she played the role of his daughter. Well, it’s an achievement in itself for which she got much appreciation and popularity. Before entering into Bollywood, Sanya was seen in multiple advertisements as well. And now she has bagged yet another biggie.

Manmarziya – a Bollywood romance. went through a lot of hands in terms of directors and actors. Director Sameer Sharma was supposed to be helming the film with his lead cast being Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. They duo shared a great chemistry on screen in Dum Lagake Haisha previously. The first look for Manmarziya had also come out in 2016. But then it was rumoured that Ashwini Iyer Tiwari had come on board.

As of now, producer Aanand L Rai has chosen Anurag Kashyap to direct the film. The possibilities of the lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana getting replaced by a completely new face are just as high.