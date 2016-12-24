Aamir Khan’s Dangal Leaked On Facebook By Dubai Guy

One of the most anticipated films, being a biopic, starring Aamir Khan in the lead giving us highest hopes and already being appreciated and loved, Dangal, is the new victim of online piracy.

While online piracy has been a news maker this year with films like Udta Punjab and few more. It was now in the fate of Dangal to have had this experience. Sources say that a Dubai guy Hashmi Ah has leaked the film on his Facebook profile.

The user is known to be a resident of Dubai and is even believed to have changed his cover photo announcing the link to the Facebook video of the full movie uploaded and leaked by him. The video has been deleted due to copyright issues but it is said that when last seen, the video had around 8,33,000 views.

Here’s what he posted about the film and it’s pirated version:

Even Bahubali 2 was in the news for being victimized by online piracy.

Dangal, a biopic based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita released just 2 days ago and has fetched 29.78 crores on it’s first day at the opening. Let’s see if the leak affects the box office collections of the film or not.