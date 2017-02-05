Dangal Success Bash: Aamir Khan Kisses Wife Kiran Rao, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rekha Attend Star Studded Bash!

Many Bollywood celebrities were present at Aamir Khan’s Dangal success bash.

Aamir Khan and the Dangal team hosted a success bash last night. Who’s who of Bollywood were present at the event. Aamir looked dapper in a Nehru jacket. Wife Kiran Rao looked gorgeous in a shimmery golden sari. The two shared an intimate moment on the red carpet, as the actor gave a kiss on Kiran’s cheek. Aamir’s daughter Ira too was by her father’s side.

Dangal girls, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanaya Malhotra posed on the red carpet with their on-screen mom Sakshi Tanwar. The duo looked gorgeous. Fatima looked pretty in a black dress while Sanya donned a one shoulder dress.

Director Nitesh Tiwari and wife Ashwini Iyer Tiwari too were present. Rekha too was present at the bash. Vidya Balan too was present with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in black while he posed with wife Mira, who looked gorgeous in blue. Alia Bhatt was spotted with friend Ayan Mukerji. Veterans Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, Kapil Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Imran Khan with wife Avantika Malik, Randhir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bobby Deol, Boman Irani, Yami Gautam, Shabana Azmi, Harshwardhan Kapoor director Vidhu Vinod Chopra too were present.

Dangal is still continuing at cinemas in its seventh week with over Rs 373 crore net approx. in six weeks under its belt already. The film has broken records in most of the circuits. The film will close with an all India distributor share of Rs 180 crore approx.

