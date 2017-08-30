Daughter Trishala Shares A Picture Of Sanjay Dutt And It Is Completely Adorable!

Sanjay Dutt never fails to show his loving side especially when it involves daughter Trishala Dutt

As we all know Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is a family man. And he loves showing off his wife Maanayata and daughter Trishala. So this sweet gesture will make you go “awww”.

Daughter Trishala Dutt recently shared a throwback picture of Sanjay Dutt and herself from the time she was a tiny tot.

The 28 -year -old is busy studying abroad and is always updating posts over her social media. She posted the throwback picture for all of her 98.5K followers on Instagram. Trishala Dutt captioned the adorable picture with Papa Dukes saying, “#daddysgirl ️ @duttsanjay”

#daddysgirl 🤗❤️ @duttsanjay A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

The old picture shows Sanjay Dutt holding Trishala in his arms while she looks into the camera.We can clearly see the love between the father daughter duo.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Bhoomi’ and had launched the trailer on Trishala’s birthday. At the trailer launch, Sanjay Dutt was asked about the coincidence. The actor admitted they had planned it and since she wasn’t here with them, this was the best day to release the trailer.

Trishala, a daddy’s girl sent a surprise audio note as a gift to Sanjay Dutt which was played at the launch. She said, “My dearest Papa Dukes, it’s so nice to know that you have chosen to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on my birthday and it’s a surprise. It gives so much happiness that you have chosen a film on father-daughter relationship as your comeback film. I am really proud of you Dad and you are stronger than you know. I am really blessed to be a part of you. Love you forever,”

Sanjay Dutt had earlier mentioned that Trishala had completed her forensic sciences studies and had shown an interest in movies. He had stated, “Even if she [Trishala Dutt] wants to join the industry, she has to learn Hindi because American (English) will not work here. It is not easy to be an actor. It looks easy but it is quite difficult.”

With so many star kids joining the industry, Sanjay Dutt is strictly kept her away from the cinema world. He says, “Trishala wanted to be an actress and I wanted to break her legs”

Sanjay Dutt also revealed that they were some similarities between his onscreen daughter from the movie ‘Bhoomi’ and Trishala. ‘Bhoomi’ is slated for a September 22nd release and stars Aditi Rao Hydari.

Nevertheless, Trishala Dutt is still a daddy’s girl!