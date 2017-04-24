David Dhawan Celebrates Son Varun Dhawan’s Birthday With A Twist!

As Varun Dhawan turns a year older, his father David Dhawan celebrates his birthday with a twist!

Check out this picture of David Dhawan revealing that Varun Dhawan has a Judwaa! He is seen posing with two Varun’s! In a superb promotional move to promote Varun’s upcoming film Judwaa 2, the marketing team had come up with this idea of introducing the characters – Raja and Prem on Varun’s Birthday through David.

This is definitely the most unique way that Varun has celebrated his birthday! We can’t wait to see what the father-son duo have in store for us with Judwaa 2.

Till today I didn't know there were two of us,but now I know who did all those things people thought I did. pic.twitter.com/u3mEftv7oS — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 24, 2017 The handsome hunk Varun Dhawan has geared up to step into Salman Khan's shoes for his upcoming film Judwaa 2. When the film was announced, it looked like it won't be a piece of cake for Varun Dhawan to fit in the character played by Salman Khan in Judwaa. However, his recent videos and pictures from the sets prove it all wrong. The dapper is prepping up hard for his double role in the film. Varun Dhawan along with his co-star Taapsee Pannu, recently started shooting for the first schedule of Judwaa 2 in London. The pictures of them from the sets of the film have already left us excited. Now, a video of Varun Dhawan rehearsing on "Oonchi Hai Building" has surfaced online. The video sees Varun and Taapsee prepping up for the iconic track and like always, Varun Dhawan's energy looks high. We just can't wait to see Varun Dhawan recreating the same feel back on the big screen. Judwaa 2 will see two iconic tracks, Oonchi Hai Building" and "Tan Tana Tan". The two tracks will be rehashed by none other than Anu Malik himself. Anu Malik will not only sing the songs but also tune them to present-day sensibilities. The special thing about the new version is that the makers have merged two antaras into one long chunk for the new song and have made the beats catchier. Reportedly, Salman Khan will join in for the recreated songs and will shake a leg for the tracks again after 20 years. Now that sounds interesting and is leaving us already excited to watch the film.