Deepika Padukone Calls Hollywood Actor Ryan Gosling Delicious!

Deepika Padukone says Ryan Gosling is delicious, here’s why!

Deepika Padukone’s debut Hollywood movie Return of Xander Cage received a mixed response from the Indian audience. The Bollywood diva is now in the US promoting her film co-starring Vin Diesel.

As a part of promotions for the movie, she is making appearances in talk shows and giving interviews to the media there. In one such interview, Deepika spoke highly of La La Land which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

“There’s so much of that movie that works: the acting, the honesty, the songs. It’s one of those classic love stories that is told in such an interesting manner visually,” she revealed about the musical to a leading US-based entertainment portal.

When quizzed if she would like to do such a movie, Deepika Padukone said, “I think we already at some level are doing musical love stories here. Indian films are musicals too especially with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Music and dance are such an important part of our culture and it might be slightly different for the market here in Hollywood.”

Deepika Padukone also spoke about the leading man of La La Land, Ryan Gosling. She said, “I feel La La Land stands out because of the performances and it’s such a classic love story. It is told in such a beautiful manner. Ryan Gosling is so organic as an actor and he is so delicious. His performance is so special that he has that magical effect on you on screen.”

Deepika Padukone further added, “He’s absolutely brilliant and he’s definitely someone I want to work with.”