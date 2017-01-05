Deepika Padukone To Come With This Hunk On Koffee With Karan

Koffee with Karan is the flavor of the season making headlines for getting a variety of celebs from B-Town. This season of Koffee with Karan, has been braced by many A-listers like the 3 Khans, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It also unveiled to the world what Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira is like.

Missing from the couch is Deepika Paduokone. Deepika is gearing up for her big Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. A leading newspaper reported last year that she will be appearing on the popular chat show with her co-star, Diesel.

Now that the Hollywood hunk is coming to India to promote his film, this scenario seems more probable. A source was quoted saying, “Karan Johar has currently taken a break from the shoot, and will resume only after Jan 11. With Vin coming to India on January 12, there is a possibility of him shooting with the Holly hunk and Deepika.”

Xxx, which is releasing first in India then worldwide on January 14, 2017, has been planned to be promoted on a big scale in India. A source said, “The day Vin arrives, there will be a press conference. A different sort of a red carpet event is also being planned, followed by the world premiere of the movie. However, everything is subject to the studio’s (Paramount) approval.”

The official itinerary of Diesel’s visit has no date for KWK, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Deepika manages to convince him to take a couple of hours and shoot for the show. The same way she managed to get him to agree to promote the film in India in person. Anyway, she is yet to film her episode on the show.

Let’s wait and watch!!