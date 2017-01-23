Did Deepika Padukone Fail The Screen Test For Majid Majidi’s Next?

Remember the sudden outbreak on social media when Deepika Padukone’s picture as a rag picker hit the internet? Yes, that was her screen and look test for Iranian filmmaker, Majid Majidi’s next film. Seems like that is the end of her association with the movie.

Deepika Padukone has not been signed for the film. Some reports suggest that she did not clear the look test. While Majid himself has a different story to tell. At a rather early morning press conference today where he announced the title of his new international movie Beyond The Clouds, a Hindi language project to be shot in India with an Indian cast, he gave his statement on Deepika.

We the help of an Iranian translator he said, “I want to work with Deepika. But for this film, we thought we will go with all new faces. We decided so because we didn’t want a mixture of experienced and new faces. It was going to be either of the two (experienced or new faces). We settled for all new star cast.” Having said that, he refuted rumors of Kangana Ranaut being a part of the film as well.

The new face of the film is none other than Ishaan Khattar, Shahid Kapoor’s step brother.Ishan was present at the conference along with her parents Neelima Azmi and Rajesh Khattar and Shahid. Majidi sounded pretty impressed with the debutant and even called him the superstar of tomorrow.

The music for the film will be composed by none other than AR Rahman who was present at the conference too. The musical whiz stated that he had so much faith in Majidi’s abilities that he said yes the moment he was approached for the film.

Beyond The Clouds, which is going on the floors on Monday, is being produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films and slated to release end of this year.