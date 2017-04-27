Deepika Padukone Sizzles And Dazzles In This Title Track Of Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon Starrer, Raabta And How!!

After revealing a teaser of Deepika Padukone’s first look from her special song in Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer, Raabta, the complete song is now released. The makers surely know how to create and hold the anxiety levels of their audience. As we all know it’s a reprised version of the track Raabta, from Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Agent Vinod.

The glamorous actress, Deepika Padukone is seen swinging and doing a lot of pelvic movements to the soft beats of the song. The long cut dress just adds to the enigma of this leggy lass. She compliments the gorgeous black dress with cutwork and embellishments, with her thick wavy hair and heavily kohled eyes. Her avatar bears an uncanny resemblance to her look in her Hollywood debut Film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Now we all know, why the song was kept under wraps and accidentally spilled by the lead heroine Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone is just sizzling.

Dinesh Vijan, who makes his directorial debut with Raabta, said, “Deepika Padukone is very lucky for me. I asked her, if she could do a song for me. She came down to Budapest and we shot it.” He was speaking at the trailer launch of Raabta.

Raabta is a tale of reincarnation with a twist and the trailer has created a buzz. Sushant and Kriti, who are rumoured to be in a relationship, look quite believable together on screen. The film is scheduled for June 9 release.