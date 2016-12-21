Are Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Bound Because Of This Reason?

Rumors about the Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s breakup have been in news since a very long time. Rumors sometime suggest a healthy relationship whereas sometimes suggest a broken one. Well! What is it then?

The duo is always seen in a public display of affection be it an awards show or airports. Apparently, as per sources, things went wrong on Deepika‘s side when she kept ignoring Ranveer’s calls and walked the ramp with Fawad Khan. Also, Ranveer is said to be hiding at his friend’s home since he didn’t want to get clicked and framed.

Now the question that comes is why is the couple not vocal about their relationship status even if they’re not in love anymore. CLICK NEXT TO KNOW!