Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh Are Friends With Benefits: KRK Trolled By Fans

We all know the Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is nothing short of couple goals. All the DeepVeer fans are ardently hoping for their two idols to marry someday in the future. But KRK has already predicted the outcome of that wish. It won’t happen!

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan or better known as KRK has once again started a twitter troll party with his statements. The ‘Deshdrohi’ actor had stirred up enough controversies in the past.

KRK made the fans go crazy after he tweeted a prophecy which says that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will not be marrying anytime at all. He tweeted, “I said dat Sushant singh will never marry with Ankita n it’s true today. I say 2day that Ranveer Singh won’t marry with Deepika at any cost.”

He further added that the two stars were not lovers but rather friends with benefits. “Because Ranveer singh n Deepika Padukone are not lovers but they are only friends with benefits.”

He was then trolled by fans for even saying something like that. Trolls assured him he would get beat up for saying this.

While some wondered if KRK even knew the meaning of the term.

Trolls then asked him to predict his own future.

While some just used gifs to answer to this nonsense.

Users asked KRK to stick to films please as he is a film critic not a godman.

Others asked him to predict the fuurtures of other celebrities.

We agree with this.

We hope Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone prove him wrong! After all we approve of DeepVeer!

