Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh Are Friends With Benefits: KRK Trolled By Fans

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan or better known as KRK has once again started a twitter troll party

We all know the Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is nothing short of couple goals. All the DeepVeer fans are ardently hoping for their two idols to marry someday in the future. But KRK has already predicted the outcome of that wish. It won’t happen!

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan or better known as KRK has once again started a twitter troll party with his statements. The ‘Deshdrohi’ actor had stirred up enough controversies in the past.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

KRK made the fans go crazy after he tweeted a prophecy which says that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will not be marrying anytime at all. He tweeted, “I said dat Sushant singh will never marry with Ankita n it’s true today. I say 2day that Ranveer Singh won’t marry with Deepika at any cost.”

I said dat Sushant singh will never marry with Ankita n it’s true today. I say 2day that Ranveer Singh won’t marry with Deepika at any cost. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 26, 2017

He further added that the two stars were not lovers but rather friends with benefits. “Because Ranveer singh n Deepika Padukone are not lovers but they are only friends with benefits.”

Because Ranveer singh n Deepika Padukone are not lovers but they are only friends with benefits. https://t.co/8Likx8gvcY — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 26, 2017

He was then trolled by fans for even saying something like that. Trolls assured him he would get beat up for saying this.

Itna pitoge na usse, ke khud benefits dhoondte phiroge. — suffi (@shopie_suffiyan) August 26, 2017

While some wondered if KRK even knew the meaning of the term.

Bhai matlab bhi janta hai kya us word ka…….kitna chichora hai yar tu… — AJAY BARKADE (@ABarkade) August 27, 2017

Kyu panauti dal rahe — Sachin Tichkule (@ChipaktiAatma) August 27, 2017

Trolls then asked him to predict his own future.

खुद से ही बात कर ले भाई।खुद ही प्रश्न पूछता है खुद ही जवाब।बहुत खूब — satyam singh tiwari (@Sr_SSTiwari) August 26, 2017

kabhi apne baare me bhi bol lo e — Fuckeer2 (@tuheere) August 26, 2017

Aapka chance hai kya ????? — Amol Jadhav (@Simply_Amolj) August 26, 2017

While some just used gifs to answer to this nonsense.

Users asked KRK to stick to films please as he is a film critic not a godman.

Dont u think aap thde personal ho rahe ho…you say u are film critic so stick to films please… — Rohit (@SRKTriumphs) August 26, 2017

Kya baat hai bhai…sab jankari rkhte ho sbke personal life ki…kahi Tum b godman to nhi… — Akash Kasote (@iAkash_kasote) August 26, 2017

Others asked him to predict the fuurtures of other celebrities.

Salman khan kb karega wo bhi bta #BABAKRK — AwaiS MomiN (@AWAIS_Momin) August 26, 2017

Kohli anushka? — lalit lalwani (@lalit121084) August 27, 2017

We agree with this.

I say today she will NOT MARRY U either 😜😂 — Joshua P Gomes (@JoshuaSP1978) August 26, 2017

We hope Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone prove him wrong! After all we approve of DeepVeer!

Watch Video : Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh Visit Ambani Ganapati Celebrations Together