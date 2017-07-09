Deepika Padukone’s Reply To Ranveer Singh’s Picture Is Hilarious

Ranveer Singh attended the GQ Awards in Delhi and posted a picture in his all-so-known a quirky attire.

Ranveer Singh is very well-known for his unusual and unique style. Ever since the actor has been attending events, he makes a style statement. He is even criticised for his quirky styling. Other than that, the actor’s alleged relationship with Deepika Padukone also gets him in the news. On his birthday recently, both the actors were seen driving in the new car that Ranveer bought for himself.

They are not the cute couple like taking care of each other all the time. But, yes they are that different one who makes fun of their partner on social media or public and even laugh at their own self. Just the perfect couple. Ranveer Singh attended the GQ Awards in Delhi last night where he wore a jacketed-kilt with a pair of trousers from the shelves of Rajesh Pratap Singh.

He uploaded a picture on Twitter and captioned the image: “Aap? Yahaan? Ji, Kyun? #GQ #GQPowerList @gqindia.”

Amidst his fans who were busy swooning over his style, Deepika Padukone replied to his picture with a:Noooooooo! And also added three See-No-Evil Monkey Emoticons. Deepika’s reaction is hilarious but the reason for her tweet is unknown. People are only wondering when the actors will admit their relationship with to the whole world. Or are they giving hints? And if they are, they have been successful.

On the work front, both the actors are busy shooting for the movie Padmavati along with Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie will release on November 17.