Deepika Padukone Says She Likes The Song Beech Beech Mein, Here’s How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted!

Beech Beech Mein song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal has become Deepika Padukone’s current favourite.

After ‘Raees’, the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is next going to be seen in the film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. Starring Anushka Sharma opposite SRK, the movie is bringing back their pair after ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

The film has created quite a buzz in the audience. It has impressed everyone with its mini-trials and then with the songs ‘Radha’ and ‘Beech Beech Mein’.

The last song released was ‘Beech Beech Mein’ which shows SRK and Anushka grooving together. The song is a party starter with a free-spirited music. Yes, everyone loved the song, but it wasn’t expected that it would become the favourite of the B-town beauty Deepika Padukone.

Tweeting the link to her Instagram post, DP wrote”current favourite!”



And Shah Rukh is definitely pleased with this gesture of Deepika. He tweeted back saying, “Sending u the next one releasing today. Hope u like that too. Safar.”

Sending u the next one releasing today. Hope u like that too. Safar. https://t.co/Wriyj1g1Eq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 10, 2017

Shah Rukh and Deepika have been very close friends since the actress made her Bollywood debut opposite the star in ‘Om Shanti Om’. Their jodi has given some of the big blockbusters like ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

SRK had earlier shared a still of the song ‘Safar’ on Twitter. He had even shared a line of the song as he wrote, “Imtiaz @ipritamofficial @raiisonai Idhar ka hi hoon main,udhar ka raha,safar ka hi hoon main safar ka raha Rain song.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is going to hit the theatres on August 4, this year.

