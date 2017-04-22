Deepika Padukone To Share Screen Space Again With Irrfan Khan- Details Revealed

The Piku pair, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan have reunited and are all set for their new unnamed production to be directed by the filmmaker’s long time connect Honey Trehan. The film will be co-produced by Prerna Arora and Arjun N Kapoor. The powerful personality that she is, Deepika Padukone will play the mafia queen Rahima Khan, popularly known as Sapna Didi while the upstanding Irrfan Khan will characterise a local gangster who is completely in love with her and helps her in her mission to eliminate Dawood Ibrahim.

The film is based on one of the chapters from former investigative journalist-turned-author S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Vishal has purchased rights to the chapter. A source close to the establishment announced that Deepika is in love with the idea of playing one of the most feared female dons from the 80’s. ” Sapna didi had planned Dawood’s execution during a cricket match in Sharjah to avenge her husband’s death. Unfortunately for her, he got wind of her plans and killed her days before she could get to him. The film is expected to go on the floors by the year-end.” Prerna, who has produced Rustom and Toilet – Ek prem Katha, confirmed the news saying, “Yes it is true that we are producing the film along with Vishalji, who is one of the finest directors in the country. we are looking forward to this collaboration.”

On Deepika and Irrfan she said, "Yes, it is true that we are working together on this untitled venture"

Vishal added, “Honey has been a part of my life since before I made my first film. Launching him as a director after Abhishek Chaubey gives me deep joy. He will make a fine director. Deepika has been asking me to write a script for her for a long time. She has heard this script and loved it. We are in an advanced stage of discussion with her.”