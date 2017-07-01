Deepika Padukone Shares A Throwback Picture Revealing Her Childhood Crush, Ranveer Singh REACTS!

Deepika Padukone’s this post revealing her childhood crush couldn’t stop even Ranveer Singh from reacting!

The Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback picture and we just can’t stop gushing over it. The picture shows a young Deepika sitting in her room with her younger sister Anisha.

The picture, which the actress has shared via her Instagram handle, is actually a newspaper cutting. She has captioned the post as, “#flashbackfriday #MAJORflashbackfriday”

#flashbackfriday #MAJORflashbackfriday 🙈🙈🙈 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:11am PDT



Interestingly, the picture’s background had a few posters, which caught everyone’s attention. Those were the posters of the Hollywood star Leonardo Dicaprio. It seems that both Deepika and Anisha had a huge crush on the actor. Well, who wouldn’t? After all, it’s the ‘Titanic’ star Dicaprio!

The picture also has a news article which explains how the actress’ mom Ujjala had decided to keep both the girls in the same room so that they bond well with each other.

It also tells that the sofa-cum-bed was the favourite corner of the room of the two girls. Deepika has been quoted saying, “Whether I’m reading, listening to music or chatting with my friends, this is my favourite spot.”

The post was so adorable that even DP’s rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop himself from reacting on it. His reaction was same as all of ours, as he reacted with two lovestruck emojis!

Deepika Padukone is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. It is expected to hit the theatres in Diwali, this year.

