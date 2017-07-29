Actress Deepshikha Nagpal Reveals Cause Of Inder Kumar’s Death

Deepshikha Nagpal woke up to the dreadful news of her close friend Inder Kumar’s death on Monday morning.

The ‘Wanted’ co – actor Inder Kumar suffered a massive heart attack in the middle of the night before succumbing to his death at the age of 44. Deepshikha Nagpal told Bombay Times in an interview recently that she had spoken to Inder Kumar a few days ago before his death.

“Oh my God! This is really shocking. I spoke to him just a couple of days ago. I still can’t believe he is no more…”

So shocking to here about Inder kumar .. he is no more omg!!! How ? Why ? How his wife & child will survive?? I lost wonderful friend 🙏RIP — Deepshikha Nagpal (@dipshikhanagpal) July 28, 2017

The actress shared how she met the actor through Salman Khan and instantly became good friends with him. “He was a wonderful guy and fantastic actor. I met him during the shoot of my film ‘Yeh Dooriyan’ and he was a thorough professional. Salman Khan, who he held in high regards, had recommended him to me as I was looking for someone to play the character of Aditya.”

Deepshikha Nagpal revealed that the actor would contact her twice every month and they would catch up on each other’s lives and work statuses.

Deepshikha Nagpal admitted that he was financially in trouble. Deepshikha revealed that she was close to Inder and his family as well. Inder Kumar would regularly come to visit the actress at her house to discuss work and other things.

“He would drop by my place quite often. He was going through a rough patch in terms of finances and work. I would always encourage him to be positive. I am also close to his wife. He doted on his daughter. His wife would also advise him to speak to me whenever he felt low. I am still in a state of shock. May his soul rest in peace and God give strength to his family.”

Inder Kumar’s ex-girlfriend actress Isha Koppikar shared her thoughts on his sudden death, ”I just got to know about it. I am deeply grieved. This should not happen to anyone. Inder was too young. He was only 43 and is survived by a wife and little daughter. I am extremely shocked and saddened and feel deeply for his family, especially his wife and brother Goldie, who always stood by him like a rock.”

The duo had worked on Deepshikha’s directorial debut film ‘Yeh Dooriyan’ and had been close friends since then. Deepshihka Nagpal will be replacing Alka Kaushal a ‘Kranti Maa’ in the TV show ‘Santoshi Maa’ will May Inder Kumar’s soul rest in peace.