Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Is Getting All These VIP Facilities In The Jail!

Even after being found guilty, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is not being treated like a criminal. He is rather getting VIP facilities inside the jail!

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh came into the limelight when he scripted and starred in two movies. He was seen on the big screen in films ‘Messenger of God’ and its sequel a few years ago.

He is the leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect. And has become a favourite of the news headlines after being convicted of rape. He had appeared in the Panchkula, Haryana court for the rape case trial and was found guilty.

The dera chief, although in prison, is getting a VIP treatment there. Even after being found guilty, Ram Rahim is not being treated like a criminal.

A police officer told IANS, “From arranging a special helicopter to providing an air-conditioned room and helping in using facilities meant for police officers, the Khattar government is extending all help to the lawfully disgraced Dera chief even after his conviction in such a serious crime as rape. This is appalling.”

Not only this, a woman named Honeypreet was allowed to accompany him after he was taken into custody and had to go to jail in a specially arranged helicopter. The woman, according to the Dera website, is their daughter (not a real one).

The officer also said, “A couple of senior officers, who tried to take the Dera chief to task and treat him like any other criminal after his conviction, were physically assaulted by his (sect chief’s) security. One senior officer was slapped and other one was pushed in the presence of other top officers. The Haryana Police had to detain his security for some time to take him into its custody following the conviction.”