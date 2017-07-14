Despite Being In NYC, Ranbir Kapoor Will Not Attend IIFA Because Of Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif?

Ranbir Kapoor speaks up on why he is not attending IIFA 2017 event despite being in NYC!

Who’s who of the B-town is currently in New York for IIFA 2017 festival that will start from today July 14 and will conclude on July 15. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and many other stars are enjoying there to the fullest. However, Ranbir Kapoor will not be attending the gala night despite being in the New York. Are Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif the reason why the actor will ditch IIFA?

A day ago at the special screening of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir was asked if he will be attending IIFA since he is heading to New York. To which he replied, “Yes, I am leaving for NYC day after tomorrow. Not to attend IIFA but to shoot for the Sanjay Dutt biopic. I will shoot there for 5 days. And then there should be 10 days of work left on the movie.”

So it’s pretty clear that Ranbir won’t be attending the IIFA and the only reason behind it is his busy schedule for his next, Dutt biopic.

While attending the media yesterday, Ranbir also shared how nervous he is for the film’s release. Ranbir, who walked out of the screening half way said, “Yes, nervous and excited and everything that goes with it. If I didn’t have these feelings, I would be dead. So it is a good thing I am feeling this way.”

He further added, “I know my family will tell me their reactions today. However, the real fun starts when the audience catches it on Friday. That is when all the action will begin.”

Jagga Jasoos, also starring Katrina Kaif has released today at the Box Office!

