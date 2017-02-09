Details About Taapsee Pannu’s Next, Naam Shabana!

Here are details about Taapsee Pannu’s next film which is titled, Naam Shabana!

Neeraj Pandey is known to write stories inspired from real live events. He has delivered films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Rustom and the most recent M.S Dhoni. They were all enthused by true events. He is now coming with his next project titled Naam Shabana as a producer.

The director is widely recognized for taking up intelligent cases from various police files.

Infact, sources close to the unit are whispering about how the director’s next project. Naam Shabana is actually inspired by a real life lady Shabana.

Taking cue from several female raw agents who are hired for specific assignments/missions even used as honey traps. It’s said that the film is based on one such woman who was a helping hand for the system.

Those who are aware of the storyline are of the opinion that various ex raw agents will be able to identify with Shabana’s character.

Tapsee Panu will be seen essaying the character of Shabana. The film marks to be India’s first spin off based character on Tapsee‘s character from Baby.

Gulshan Kumar and Cape of Good Films presents, A Plan C Studios production Neeraj Pandey‘s Naam Shabana is all set to release on March 31, 2017.

