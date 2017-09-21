Dev Anand’s old song To Be Recreated For Jia Aur Jia

Filmmaker Howard Rosemeyer is recreating the iconic mohd Rafi chartbuster song ” Jia Ho Jia Kuch Bol Do”, which featured Dev Anand and Asha Parekh from the film Jab pyar kisi se hota hai. The new version of the song is composed by Nisschal Zaveri and is sung by Jyotika Tangri. The song has retained the original tune and you will also get to hear snatches of Rafi’s voice.

“During the shoot, everyone was humming the song because the title sounds similar to the song. So I approached the music company, with the idea of adapting the original song into a party track,” informed Howard.

The song was picturised on the two leading ladies, Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha. “It’s one grand picnic, under the sun, on the beach and in a forest. It’s in sync with the film’s vibe and reflects the growing camaraderie between the two Jias though Kalki and Richa are not completely in character. They will be dancing in slow motion and the viewer will want to get up and join them.”

The film is shot is Sweden. Jia aur jia is about Richa and Kalki signing up for a holiday embarking a life changing journey.. from sharing a hotel room to trailer the 2 girls become best friends and slowly share the problems and face the darkest secrets together. The film also stars actor Arslan Goni in the lead. Jia aur jia is produced by Mirza N Askari and is presented by Blue fox motion pictures Pvt ltd