Dev Patel’s Ex-Girlfriend Frieda Pinto Has To Say This About His Oscar Nomination

Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel, who became a known face in India after his debut in Slumdog Millionaire, has received an Oscar nomination for his acting in ‘Lion’, which is set in India and Australia.

Dev Patel is competing for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 89th Academy Awards, to be held on February 26.

His ex-girlfriend Frieda Pinto was obviously thrilled at the recognition of being nominated for Oscars. In an Instagram post, Freida wrote, “So proud of you, Dev! A fine example of what hard work, focus, humility and crazy amazing talent rewards one with. Long time coming, so well deserved.” The couple split in 2014 after dating for nearly 7 years.

‘Lion’, based on Saroo Brierley‘s best-selling autobiography ‘A Long Way Home’, is a true story about an Indian boy who falls asleep on a train only to wake up and realise he is miles away from home in a strange land where he does not speak the language. And how he traced his birth mother in Madhya Pradesh. Nicole Kidman plays the role of the Australian who adopts him.

Dev’s statement also said: “Lion reaffirms the message that love is not dictated by the colour of your skin, not by race, gender, sexuality, social status, or origin. It is a message I am proud to be spreading during these uncertain times. This will forever be one of the most memorable experiences of my life.”

His film ‘Lion’ has five nominations in all, including one for actress Nicole Kidman.