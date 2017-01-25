Dhanush Moves High Court After An Elderly Couple Claimed That He Is Their Son

Shamitabh actor Dhanush today moved a Madras High Court bench in Madurai and had sought withdrawal of a case filed against him in a lower court by an elderly couple who had claimed that he was their son. He also sought a stay on the proceedings of the court which are pending in the judicial magistrate’s court nearby Melur.

As soon as the actor’s petition came up, Justice G Chockalingam ordered the couple named Kathiresan and Meenakshi to file their counter of their case and posted the matter to February 8. The elderly couple had earlier claimed in their petition that Rajinikanth‘s son-in-law was their third child who had ran away to Chennai when he was in school to get into the film world.

The couple tried to trace the child but could not found him but had later recognized their child while watching his movies. Moreover, they have even asked for maintenance of Rs. 65,000 per month from the actor as they could not fend for themselves. But the actor had denied all such submissions and said, “Their entire statement is false”.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen with actress Kajol in VIP 2. The actress will be seen playing the role of a sophisticated businesswoman. “She plays a suave businesswoman, and there will be different shades to her character. She has already joined the sets and has already shot for a week,” a source revealed to a news portal.