Dhinchak Pooja Stuns All With Another Song Bappu Dede Thoda Cash

Released yesterday Dhinchak Pooja’s song ‘Bappu Dede Thoda Cash’ already has million 6 million views on YouTube

The cringe pop sensation Dhinchak Pooja’s first song ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ went viral over social media making her a star overnight.

The 23-year old singer’s real name is Pooja Jain and is originally from Uttar Pradesh but now lives in Delhi.

Dhinchak Pooja even made a music video for the song and shared it on her YouTube channel for all to see on May 2017. The video shows her singing in a car with a bunch of boys about taking selfies. It already has around 22 million views over the past months.

Her unexpected hilarious success has led many comedians and singers to collaborate with her for fun. Many celebrities and singers went onto react videos on the cringe pop singer’s recent hit. Social media has aimed jokes and made parodies of her song thus adding to her fame.

The video was apparently taken down due to copyright issues but due to its wide share, it is still floating on the Internet. Pooja has even recorded two other songs titled ‘Swagwali Topi’ and ‘Daaru Daaru Daaru’, which are equally famous for their bad lyrics and videography.

Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam had jokingly sang a cover of her ‘Selfie’ song in a video in the old 90’s style for some laughs.

She has returned with a new song titled “Baapu Dede Thoda Cash’ which translates into asking her father to give her some cash. Pooja goes on to beg for money to fund her expenses such as buy Gucci clothes and roam with her friends.

She shared the lyrical video on her YouTube account yesterday and it has already hit 6 million views.

Check out how Twitterati reacts

#Dhinchakpooja : Baapu Dede thoda cash.

Me : Sab cash le, lekin gana na gaana.🙏 — Digambe₹ ◆ (@Digamber) July 25, 2017

U know, nowdaya everytime I hear the name #pooja my mind automatically reminds me of #Dhinchakpooja *shudder* 😫😫😫 — Ankita Acharjee (@AnkitaAcharjee4) July 25, 2017

#Dhinchakpooja

Kb Tak zulm karti rehogi

Hmpe BEHAN?

Akhir KBTK

Hmne Kya bigada h tera? pic.twitter.com/IUTkGE13Cf — Jatin Nair (@JatinNair6) July 25, 2017

#Dhinchakpooja when the nation is bracing up for two and a half fronts… she opens a third front outside the syllabus. — maqsood khan (@mac1859) July 25, 2017

#Dhinchakpooja asks her dad for cash in her latest song.

I guess those 9 random dudes finally bailed on her. — Ashwin Nair (@ashwinskn) July 25, 2017