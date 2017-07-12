Dhinchak Pooja’s Videos Deleted From YouTube, Twitterati Reacts!

Kathappa Singh, a netizen is a reason behind Dhinchak Pooja’s songs being deleted from YouTube.

Tuesday evening came as a shock for the internet ‘singing sensation’ Dhinchak Pooja. The ‘self-proclaimed’ singer’s videos have been deleted from her YouTube channel, except the new song ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’. If someone intends to check her channel, you will get this message there: ‘This channel has no videos’.

The credit for this goes to Kathappa Singh, a user who allegedly reported her songs for copyright violation. No one knows who this Kathappa man is, but everyone is appraising him even then. He is being thanked for giving the netizens their ‘Acche Din’. Dhinchak Pooja was an ‘internet sensation’ and her videos had 30 million+ views. If reports are to be believed, she was earning 2-4 lakhs per month thanks to her ‘superhit’ videos. Now, her 178,996 subscribers won’t be able to hear her awesome or insane songs, whichever you want to go with.

YouTube private policy states that you can request removal of a video if someone uploads a video of you without your consent. It is being speculated that this Kathappa Singh spotted himself in one of her videos and sent a copyright notice to Pooja. No one knows who the good man Kathappa is but people are now using him in memes and thanking him for doing such a great job. A Twitter user thanked Kathappa and compared him to Baahubali’s Kattapa and wrote: ”Kattapa ne Baahubali ko Maara, Kathhapa ne Dhinchak Pooja ki Maari. This is legendary- @YouTubeIndia, marry me my hero #Dhinchak Pooja.”

Kattapa ne Bahubali ko Maara

Kathappa ne Dhinchak Pooja ki Maari

This is legendary- @YouTubeIndia , marry me my hero #DhinchakPooja — Tavneet Rekhi (@TavneetRekhi) July 12, 2017



Another Twitterati wrote: “Kathappa Ne Dhinchak Pooja Ke Videos Ko Kyun Maara?#NationWantsToKnow #DhinchakPooja Kathappa Singh#KathappaSingh.”



One user even welcomed ‘Achhe Din’. He wrote: Dhinchak Pooja has deleted all her videos from YouTube. Acche din have finally arrived!

It is not the end, many more Twitterati are showing their gratitude to the unknown Kathappa. No one knows what is the future of Dhinchak Pooja’s singing career but let’s just hope for the best.

Dear Dhinchak Pooja Nakkal mein to akkal laga leti. With no Regards

Victims of your shitty music. — Div (Chinese Samosa) (@divya_moorjani) July 11, 2017

Apparently after killing Baahubali, Katappa has now killed Dhinchak Pooja? All her videos have been deleted from youtube 😔 pic.twitter.com/kbA3KBFsdo — Od (@odshek) July 11, 2017

Dhinchak Pooja’s videos have been deleted from Youtube because of copyright issues. Only Dhinchak Pooja can steal such shitty music. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 11, 2017

Indians have finally forgiven Kathappa for killing Bahubali because Kathappa (Singh) made Dhinchak Pooja delete all her videos. — Memesaab (@picky_tai) July 12, 2017

All of Dhinchak Pooja’s YouTube videos are deleted now b’cos of a copyright claim by “Kathappa Singh”, proves that Katappa is a true hero. — Amaan Ali Khan (@amaanofficial1) July 12, 2017

Russian hackers involved in Trump’s win in US elections are suspected to be behind the wiping out of #DhinchakPooja‘s account on Youtube. — InOtherNews (@InOtherNews4) July 11, 2017

What technology did you use to escape from #Dhinchakpooja ‘s songs? pic.twitter.com/gNb4dT2PMH — Shruti Mehta (@opportunistic05) July 9, 2017

