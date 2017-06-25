Dilip Kumar Wears Clothes Of Wife Saira Banu’s Choice And Here’s How He Looks

Saira Banu chooses clothes for hubby Dilip Kumar and the latter finds it comfortable!

The veteran actor Dilip Kumar will turn 95 this year, on December 11. Although grown old, the actor still tries to keep in touch with all his fans via social media. He is an active Twitter user and thus his fans are kept updated by him with his regular posts.

Recently the veteran actor shared a picture of himself saying, ”Saira asked me to try this new shirt and pant. Comfortable.”

He shared another one where he can be seen having green tea. He captions the picture as, ”And this was clicked in the afternoon after lunch. Green tea ka mazaa.”

In a series of tweets on Friday, the veteran actor talked about how his health has been better in the holy month of Ramadan. He said, ”Still get so many invitations to accept awards and honours. My health makes it difficult to travel and be there personally, but thank you. God’s infinite mercy has been upon Saira (wife Saira Banu) and I. Your love and adulation for us can never be thanked enough. Allah’s mercy has been upon us, my health has been much better this Ramazan. Could not fast due to regular medication and irregular sleep.”

It was on Thursday night when the actor had fallen prey to a death hoax. His wife Saira even started getting calls and texts from people asking about the actor’s well being. But putting an end to all the rumours, Saira told Bombay Times, ”Allah ke fazal se Dilip sahab theek hain. He is fine and at home. I request people to not spread such bad rumours. His blood pressure was on the higher side and perhaps, frequent visits by the doctor to our home may have given rise to these stories. Touch wood, he is doing well now.”

