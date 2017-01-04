Diljit Dosanjh Felt Star-Struck By This Superstar Of Bollywood

He is a big name in Punjab and has set of audiences and fans that love him. Diljit Dosanjh made his acting debut in Bollywood with Udta Punjab where he played a cop dedicated to the removal of drug abuse problem from the state of Punjab.

In a recent Actor’s Roundtable Conference hosted by famous film critic, Rajeev Masand, Diljit shared his fan boy moment. The actor-singer said it was with none other than Salman Khan.

Diljit recalls meeting the Bigg Boss host while he was in Punjab, shooting for a song sequence for his 2011 film, Bodyguard.

He said, “Salman Sir was in Punjab shooting for a song in ‘Bodyguard’ while I was shooting for a Punjabi film. When I learnt he’s in town I was so excited and wanted to meet him and get a picture with him. I asked quite a few people and finally found someone who could help us visit him on set.” He eventually even managed to get a picture with Salman Khan.

Diljit shared the table with big names of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput during this interview.