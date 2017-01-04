Diljit Dosanjh Felt Star-Struck By This Superstar Of Bollywood

He is a big name in Punjab and has set of audiences and fans that love him. Diljit Dosanjh made his acting debut in Bollywood with Udta Punjab where he played a cop dedicated to the removal of drug abuse problem from the state of Punjab.

In a recent Actor’s Roundtable Conference hosted by famous film critic, Rajeev Masand, Diljit shared his fan boy moment. The actor-singer said it was with none other than Salman Khan.

Diljit recalls meeting the Bigg Boss host while he was in Punjab, shooting for a song sequence for his 2011 film, Bodyguard.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

He said, “Salman Sir was in Punjab shooting for a song in ‘Bodyguard’ while I was shooting for a Punjabi film. When I learnt he’s in town I was so excited and wanted to meet him and get a picture with him. I asked quite a few people and finally found someone who could help us visit him on set.” He eventually even managed to get a picture with Salman Khan.

Diljit shared the table with big names of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput during this interview.

Amitabh BachchanDiljit DosanjhfeaturedRajeev Masandranbir kapoorsalman khanshahid kapoorSushant Singh RajputUdta Punjab