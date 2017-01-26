Diljit Dosanjh SPEAKS UP On Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Hurtful Comment On His Debut!

Diljit Dosanjh finally breaks silence on the comment made by Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Filmfare debut award has upset the newcomer.Seems it’s the season for being offended over Filmfare awards and nominations. Following the few in the past, comes another and this time it’s Harshvardhan Kapoor. He said that Diljit has already acted in several films especially, regional, so he doesn’t fit in the nominations for best debut actor. Well! Let’s see what the award winner has to say over this.

Well! He is not very hurt over the comments passed over him. Harshvardhan, who made his acting debut in the film Mirzya.

When Diljit was asked about the same displeasure caused to the opponent, he said, “I am not hurt and am not sad. But I am thankful to Filmfare Awards for the honour that they gave me. I don’t think I was deserving enough. It’s a big award (and) I think they would have seen something in me and so they gave me the award”.

He also added, “For me the love of my fans matter the most and that’s the biggest award for me. I love Harshvardhan Kapoor. I also like his father Anil Kapoor, he is a superstar”. Diljit won the best debut Filmfare award for his role in Udta Punjab.

When Diljit Dosanjh was asked to comment about Harshvardhan’s statement on he being an actor already, Diljit said, “I think actors like Fawad Khan and Dhanush have acted in other languages (referring to Pakistani movies and films in South India).”

Interestingly, Fawad and Dhanush both made their Bollywood acting debut opposite Harshvardhan’s sister Sonam Kapoor.

Well! Let’s see when Harshvardhan gets an awards for his victory then.

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen as an expert in the upcoming singing reality show Rising Star along with Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur.