Diljit Dosanjh’s Reply To A Media Report Saying His Career Is Over Is Bang On!

A media report said that Diljit Dosanjh’s career is over and the actor-singer replied in the best way possible!

The actor Diljit Dosanjh has worked in just two films in the Bollywood industry. But with those two films, he has managed to make an identity for himself in the Hindi film industry. He made his debut with Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab. His performance in the film even won him the Filmfare award for the Best Debut in the male category.

After which, he played the male lead in the fantasy comedy film, Phillauri. The film was produced by Anushka Sharma and she also played the female lead of the film. Although got a good response from the critics, the film tanked at the box-office.

It was being reported that he was supposed to play the lead in a biopic on the hockey player Sandeep Singh. The actress Ileana Dcruz was also supposed to be a part of the film. But she left it, to do another film with Ajay Devgn.

It was also rumoured that the upcoming film Kaneda, which Diljit is a part of, has been shelved. And all of this became a reason for a media house publishing a report whose headline reads, “Diljit Dosanjh dumped again. Is his career in Hindi films over?”

Well, the actor-singer came across the report and decided to reply to the same. And his reply on the social media Twitter is the best one possible!

His tweet reads, “Eh Pind Wala Jatt aa Hungama Saab. Par Thank Ju Khabran Ch Rakhna Lai. Chak Ke Rakho Kam.” (I’m a grounded Punjabi, who is happy with what he has. But thank you for keeping me in news. Let’s keep up with the good work).”

🤣🤣 Eh Pind Wala Jatt aa Hungama Saab 😎 Par Thank Ju Khabran Ch Rakhna Lai 😎✊️ Chak Ke Rakho Kam https://t.co/2hkimqkT33 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 24, 2017

