Director Kabir Khan Shares Shah Rukh Khan’s Avatar From Tubelight

Earlier it was reported that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were coming together for Kabir Khan‘s ‘Tubelight’. And now the director himself has confirmed the news by sharing a picture of the actor on his social media account.

Just a day ago, some pictures of the King Khan on the sets of Tubelight went viral on the internet. Shah Rukh in those pictures was seen with a face tattoo and soon after the pictures went viral fans got excited about his look.

Well, Kabir Khan has now unveiled his look from the film. He shared a picture with SRK on his Instagram account and wrote,

“From giving me notes to study in college to now doing a cameo with @beingsalmankhan in my #tubelight Thank u @iamsrk.”

The director also shared the call sheet of the day when SRK and Salman had shot together. He wrote,

“Call sheet for the day Karan Arjun got back after 20 yrs SK & SRK #tubelight #eid2017.”

Set in the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian war, Tubelight is the story of a mentally challenged man who crosses the border to reach China, looking for his lost brother, and there he falls in love with a Chinese girl.

Are you also excited about the two Khans sharing the screen after a long time?