Director Sabbir Khan REACTS To Arbaaz Khan Slamming Him For Dabangg 3!

After Arbaaz Khan rubbished reports of Sabbir Khan doing Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, the Baaghi director makes a turning point.

Ever since Arbaaz Khan declared stepping down as the director for Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, numbers of directors have been speculated to directing the film. However, Salman Khan recently during Tubelight promotions confessed that they are still in hunt of right director for the sequel of the hit franchise. It was also being speculated that Prabhudeva will be directing the film. However, the recent report about the film has left us confused and stunned!

As earlier we reported, Sabbir Khan of Baaghi fame in an interview with tabloid said that he is working on Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. The director claimed to direct Dabangg 3 and that he is working on 3- 4 scripts already. “Yes, I’ve started working on a plan for Dabangg 3 but I can’t say anything until the paperwork is finalised. I am in talks and am really happy that I was one of directors selected to work on the final script,” the director told Mumbai Mirror.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Soon after the news of Sabbir directing Dabangg 3 started doing rounds on social media, angry Arbaaz Khan took to Twitter to slam the reports. Arbaaz, who helmed the previous franchise of Dabangg 3, took to Twitter to rubbish the reports of Sabbir Khan approached as director for the film.

He wrote, ”Sabir khan was never approached to direct or write Dabangg 3. His statement in Mumbai Mirror is untrue and rubbish. Extremely disappointing.”

Sabir khan was never approached to direct or write Dabangg 3. His statement in Mumbai Mirror is untrue and rubbish. Extremely disappointing — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) July 21, 2017

Now Sabbir Khan, who claimed to be the director of Dabangg 3, makes a turning point with this tweet. The Munna Michale director states that he has not been approached and that as far as he knows, its Prabhudeva who will be directing Dabangg 3.

“Contrary to rumours I haven’t been approached for Dabbang 3 as far as I know @PDdancing is directing and my best to @arbaazSkhan,” Sabbir tweeted.

Contrary to rumours I haven’t been approached for Dabbang 3 as far as I know @PDdancing is directing and my best to @arbaazSkhan — Sabbir Khan (@sabbir24x7) July 21, 2017

Well, there is a lot of confusion surrounding the film at present! Meanwhile, the journalist who took Sabbir’s interview states that director has used Mumbai Mirror for the publicity of his recently released film Munna Michale starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, we wait for the official statement from Sabbir Khan regarding the interview he gave to the tabloid, claiming he is directing Dabangg 3.

Watch Video : Katrina Kaif REACTS On Working With Aamir, Shah Rukh And Salman Khan!