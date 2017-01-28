Director Vikram Bhatt’s Shocking Reaction On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Assault Incident! – Watch Video

The incident that happened with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was so shocking that everyone is enraged over the sad incident. We earlier informed you that a group of activists from Shree Rajput Karni Sena forced stopped the shooting of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ by vandalizing the set at Jaigarh Fort, in Jaipur and also assaulted the director and the team.

As soon as the incident happened various celebrities immediately took to their social media accounts in order to express their anger on the matter and to support the filmmaker. Actors including Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Nimrat Kaur tweeted out in support of the filmmaker. #SanjayLeelaBhansali and #IStandWithSLB have been trending on social media ever since.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

But what caught our attention was the weird reaction which filmmaker Vikram Bhatt gave on the Bhansali assault incident. Since all the B-town celebs were strongly condemning the act, it was also expected from Bhatt that he would also support the director but what came as a surprise was the filmmaker’s shocking and weird reaction.

Being a fellow filmmaker, Vikram was also asked for his reaction to the incident but he started to just ignore the question. He kept on delaying the question and said,”Wo baad me baat karengey, wo baad me baat karengey beta.” And when again the media persons asked him to talk about it he gave a very shocking reply and said, “Boss tujhe Sanjay Leela Bhansali ki baat karna hain toh uske ghar jaa naa.”

Watch The Video Here

Well, that was really very surpring and not at all accepted Mr. Filmmaker.