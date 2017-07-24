Disco Disco from A Gentleman Is Jacqueline Fernandez Hottest Song Ever!

Jacqueline Fernandez who is known to be the face of Bollywood’s chartbusters, has yet another hit track to her credit.

A Gentleman’s Disco Disco song, which features Jacqueline Fernandez letting her hair down to the Disco tunes.

The newly launched song showcases Jacqueline in a smoldering hot avatar. The actress is seen effortlessly performing bodacious dance moves.

The song has had a lasting impact amidst the audience, who have touted Disco Disco as Jacqueline’s hottest song ever.

Disco Disco proves to be the latest addition to Jacqueline’s record of chartbusters like Sooraj Dooba hai, Lath Lag gayi, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan to name a few.

Jacqueline Fernandez as Kavya, an impulsive free spirited girl in Sidharth Malhotra starrer A Gentleman has had her audience charmed with her Hot avatar and charismatic persona.

The actress will be seen performing action alongside Sidharth in the action-comedy.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.

