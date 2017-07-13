SHOCKING! Disney Threatens To Sue Anurag Basu And Ranbir Kapoor For Jagga Jasoos

Pritam Da’s delay has almost put the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos at risk.

Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos is a musical drama movie which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Basically, when the movie is musical, the most important part in it is the music. So, when music composer Pritam Chakraborty took his leisure time with the music scores, trouble came knocking on the door for the producers of Jagga Jasoos.

Basically, Pritam Da is known to take time on his music scores. Recently, the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal had to wait for a long time to get a tune for their movie. Due to his delay, Jagga Jasoos’ post-production work was not complete till Tuesday. A source informs,”The film is an uninterrupted musical. All the conversations are also in song form. Pritam has, as usual, been tardy. Despite the fact that Dada(Basu) and Pritamda are best friends and neighbours, the latter has taken his time with the music. Bits and pieces remained pending until the last moments, leading to a situation of panic and chaos among the post-production team.”

Apparently, the primary producers of the movie, Disney had threatened to sue the co-producers, Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor to the tune of Rs 50 crores for breach of contract. Then, Pritam was told to buck up his work and hence, the movie could be completed. Now, even when the movie is complete and all set to be released, the stress associated with it would stay with the team of Jagga Jasoos for a long time.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif and is slated to release on July 14.

