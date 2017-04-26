Divyanka Tripathi Slams The Haters Calling Her Injury A Gimmick On Nach Baliye

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya mesmerised the audiences with their love story and even more so with their wedding.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are, undoubtedly, one of the most loved telly couples, even though they are not an on-screen pair. Their fans were in for a treat when they announced their participation in dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8.

Last week, the fans were heart-broken as the duo could not perform together last week in Nach Baliye season 8 due to Divyanka’s back injury. As soon as the fans and followers knew of this development, some skeptics claimed it a publicity stunt while many sent get well soon messages and gifts to the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor.

Divyanka, who is very active on social media, decided to give it back to all the haters who labeled this health concern as a gimmick. She took to Twitter to share a rehearsal video to slam the haters and wrote, “Rehearsal vid for those who wanted to see me performing last week. Answer for those who felt I’m faking my injury!#HonestHeart #HonestAction.”

Rehearsal vid for those who wanted to see me performing last week.Answer for those who felt I’m faking my injury!#HonestHeart #HonestAction😉 pic.twitter.com/mf02QHF79j — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) April 26, 2017

In the video, the actor can be seen performing to ‘Tu Cheez Badi’, the recreated version of Akshay Kumar’s song. It can be seen that the telly actress did her rehearsal and quite nailed it even. The performance was ultimately done by her husband with a choreographer which received a lot of appreciation and good scores.

However, it was only at the last moment that she got a back injury and was advised bed rest due to which she could not give the final performance. A few days back, Divyanka had shared the news of her back injury on her social media accounts.

What can be said, haters gonna hate!

Get well soon Divyanka!