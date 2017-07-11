Do Box-Office Numbers Affect Ranbir Kapoor? Actor SPEAKS!

According to the Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, box-office numbers are the only indicators that the audience has liked your film!

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is going to be seen in the upcoming film ‘Jagga Jasoos’. The film is a musical adventure romantic comedy, whose trailer and songs have been loved by the audience.

The actor is currently on a promotional spree for his film. And he has been doing a round of interviews for the same. In one such interview, the actor was asked upon his views on the box-office collections of a film. To the question, he gave an answer which is usually expected from the producer of a film.

When he was asked if box-office numbers matter to him, he says, “Of course. Box-office numbers are the only indicators that the audience has liked your film, a large number of audiences have seen your film and you have entertained them. And that’s the only thing that matters.”

He further adds on saying, “I am not here to prove myself only as a good actor or to do something artistic or something, which only five of my friends enjoy. I want to make a film that the entire country, the world enjoys and that is the endeavour – to make films that talk to a larger audience.”

‘Jagga Jasoos’ is Ranbir Kapoor’s debut in the industry as a producer. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 14, this year.

