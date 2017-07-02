Don’t Miss Nargis Fakhri’s Reaction When A Fan Mistook Her For Katrina Kaif!

Here’s what happened when Nargis Fakhri got mistaken as Katrina Kaif.

Nagris Fakhri recently shared an amusing incident on twitter about how she got confused by a fan as Katrina Kaif. This has been happening for some time now with International media confusing leading Bollywood actresses for someone else. And now we hear a fan story, which went completely off the board.

Nargis Fakhri sharing this incident on Twitter wrote,” A fan just said hi Katrina can I take a pic. I said thanks but I am not her. He said oh ok I’ll take a pic of you anyway cuz u look like her.”

“Amazing how people just go ahead & take pictures of u not knowing who u r, even when u say no, they do it anyway so weird. Humans.”

Nargis Fakhri is famously known for her link up with Uday Chopra and their much talked about Maldives holidaying pictures. No conformation on the a relationship has been made till date. Fakhri was last seen in Housefull 3 opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

Katrina Kaif on the other hand is recently being seen promoting Jagga Jasoos with ex beau Ranbir Kapoor. Her next projects are “Tiger Zinda Hai” which is sequel of Ek Tha Tiger and Anand l Rai’s untitled also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

