Don’t Miss Sushant Singh Rajput’s Oops Reaction When Asked About GST!

Sushant Singh Rajput’s recent statement on a recently released tax system is surprisingly hilarious.

The celebrities are the very first to be questioned about new organisations or taxes that are put forward by the government. Celebrities have to be informative about every topic and vocal too because they influence the masses. After the GST tax was levied on the midnight of June 30-July 1, the media is thundering actors and actresses regarding their opinions on the recently released GST tax system.

While the reasons are unknown, but many celebrities are avoiding the questions regarding the GST. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the effects of GST, but the actor ignored the question. Even Anushka Sharma who was present at the event didn’t pay any heed to the question. It was quite surprising when actor-politician Paresh Rawal also did not answer questions regarding the GST taxes.

Recently, at the IIFA press conference that was held in Delhi, Sushant Singh Rajput was the weirdest when he was asked the question. The actor said, “I know everything about GST, but not the full form.” It didn’t matter when Kriti Sanon explained him the full form of GST cause the damage was already done. How can a person be so hilariously dumb? The actor has certainly called for trouble.

While he is making weird comments in front of the media, he will next be seen in Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘Chandamama Door Ke’ which will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan.

Sushant is also reportedly roped in by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor for the movie, Kedarnath. In the movie, Sara Ali Khan will be seen debuting alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. No confirmations regarding the movie have been received from the actor.

