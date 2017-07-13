Double Treat For Salman Khan Fans!

Salman Khan’s next film is strongly awaited. If reports are to be believed, it’s teaser will be released along with Judwaa 2 when the movie releases on the big screen.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to release this year. The movie is very much awaited as it is the sequel of the 2012-released Ek Tha Tiger which was a super hit. Again, the hit jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina would be seen romancing each other in the movie. Earlier, there were reports that the teaser of the movie would release with Tubelight, but due to some issues, it didn’t work out.

If fans were disappointed by this, there’s a good news in the waiting. The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai will be attached to the Varun Dhawan-Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Judwaa 2. Incidentally, Salman is also doing a cameo in the movie.

A source informed DNA: ”Salman and his team are planning to unveil the first teaser, along with Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 that releases on September 29 this year. It all ties in wonderfully as Salman and David are old buddies, Judwaa 2 is a remake of Salman’s Judwaa (1997) and he has done a cameo in it. So, the plan is to attach the TZH promo to the prints of Judwaa 2.” Well, good news for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans out there.

Meanwhile, the shootings of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ are in progress. The team has begun shooting in Morocco again. A source informs, ”A lot of the shooting is still left. The team will spend two weeks in Morocco, followed by a 40-day schedule in Abu Dhabi again to wrap the film.”

On the other hand, shootings of Judwaa 2 has been wrapped up and it will release on September 29. Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on December 22.

