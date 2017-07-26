Drive First Poster: Sushant Singh Rajput And Jacqueline Fernandez All Set To Zoom

Karan Johar unveils the first teaser poster of his next ‘Drive’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez

Earlier this year, Karan Johar announced his next ‘Drive’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Now after a couple of months, the director shares the first teaser poster of the film and it looks every bit of exciting and different. Going by the poster, Karan Johar, who is usually known to bring romantic love stories, has tried his hands on something new.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the first look of the film and also announced its release date. The project that is being directed Tarun Mansukhani, is slated to release in March 2018. Yes, the movie will be released on Holi weekend next year on March 2.

This is for the first time when Sushant and Jacqueline will be seen sharing screen space together, which has already left moviegoers excited.

This film is the first installment of a new film series, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Nothing known about the story of Drive is already leaving us excited about the dream pair of Jacqueline and Sushant Singh Rajput

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez is busy with the shooting of Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan and Tapsee Pannu while Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen with Kirti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta, begins training for his next ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’ at NASA.

