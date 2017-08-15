Dubsmash Fever Grips Sweety Tera Drama From Bareilly Ki Barfi

The first song from ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ titled ‘Sweety Tera Drama’ has not only got the audience dancing to its tunes but also lip syncing to its quirky lyrics.

‘Sweety Tera Drama’ features Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao dancing their hearts out while at a function.

The vibrant track from the film has left the audience hooked, so much so that they have resorted to makings Dubsmash’s.

‘Sweety Tera Drama’ with its relatable lyrics are not only used as dedications by the audience but also as a fun activity between friends adding dance and drama to the lyrics.

‘Sweety Tera Drama’ from Bareilly ki Barfi is a celebratory song, that has gone ahead to become a huge hit amongst the audience.

The catchy number is sung by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey and Shraddha Pandit. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and the music is given by Tanishk Bagchi.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is touted as the tastiest entertainer of the year. The trailer of the film and the songs have created immense anticipation amongst the audiences.

The collaborative effort between Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ brings to celluloid for the first time the team of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios. The film is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.

