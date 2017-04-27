Dwayne Johnson Makes Priyanka Chopra BLUSH With This Special Message!

Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra have shown their bond and friendship over numerous occasions be it on social media or in interviews.

They have a sizzling chemistry which can be felt even before the release of their film, Baywatch.

Recently, at a press conference for Baywatch where Priyanka Chopra launched a new poster of the movie in India, as much as the fans would have liked to see ‘The Rock’ in person promoting his film and getting along with our Desi Girl, everyone had to make do with a small video message but it made PeeCee go red, blushing!

In the video, Johnson was showering praises for Priyanka Chopra, who makes her Hollywood debut with this film.

“I’ve been told this video is going to play in a very big press conference, based around someone who is very important and special to me. Someone who is incredibly talented… Priyanka Chopra. You’re the best, I love you. I am sure I am making you blush,” he said in the video message.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“I loved working with Priyanka Chopra. She was truly the best. I had a great time working with her. You talk about a girl who really kicks a** in a way that is believable, it’s Priyanka,” the Fast and the Furious actor added.

After lauding Priyanka Chopra for everything, he didn’t forget to acknowledge his Indian fans and had a special message for them as well.

Apologising for not being able to visit India, the actor said, “I am so sorry I couldn’t be there with you. Priyanka and I had talked about this for months. Coming to India would’ve been my first time. I cannot wait to come. I wish I could’ve joined you this time” .

“Over the years, whether it was my WWE or movie career, you (Indians) have shown such incredible love and support to me. Thank you so much. I look forward to one day coming to your great country and saying hello and sharing my gratitude in person,” he said.

The movie is slated to release in India on June 2, a week after its release in the USA. The film sees Priyanka Chopra playing the sassy villain, Victoria Leeds

Watch Video Dwayne Johnson Sends A Special Message With Priyanka Chopra At The Baywatch Trailer Launch