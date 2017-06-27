Esha Deol And Husband Bharat Takhtani Are Enjoying Their Babymoon In Greece

After announcing the pregnancy in April, the actress is holidaying with her husband overseas.

Actress Esha Deol and businessman husband Bharat Takhtani are witnessing a very special period in their life. The soon-to-be-parents couple is holidaying in Greece before they welcome their first child in their lives.

The trip was planned by Esha as her businessman husband was too busy to plan vacations. A source close to the couple informed Mumbai Mirror, ”In fact, it was a task for Esha to get him away from the city since he is a workaholic. They clubbed the baby-moon with their fifth wedding anniversary. On Thursday, June 29, Bharat is planning to surprise her with something she will adore.”

The country was suggested to Esha by many close friends and as the couple love beaches and exploring different parts of the world, she zeroed on Greece. ”Though she is enjoying Greece, she is missing ‘ghar ka rasam’ terribly, so much so that she’s been asking around if there is any South Indian restaurant that serves authentic rasam,” laughs the source.

The couple is looking up names for something distinctive so that their kid has a unique name as is the trend in today’s world. ”They’re reading up on folklore and scouring religious books to pick out a unique name for their child,” says the source.

It is an exciting phase for the duo as they are preparing everything prior their baby comes in this world.

