Esha Gupta Bares It All Once Again In A Bold Photoshoot

Actress Esha Gupta has turned up the temperatures with her bold photo shoots once again

Esha Gupta has once again made news, for the baring it all with her latest picture. The ‘Baadshaho’ actress has admitted to being different and doesn’t worry about negative comments because that is expected in our society.

The actress has surprised us all with another intensely sultry photo shoot on her Instagram. She is seen looking brooding as she goes braless and clutches at the denim jacket and a pair of black high waisted shorts. Esha Gupta rocks the light makeup and natural lip color as she poses for the cameras.

This time we have fashion photographer Taras Taraporvala clicking the sultry actress in a bold look. She is styled by Cassandra Kehren is known as ‘InHerChair’ on Instagram and Jatin Lulla.

The ‘Jannat 2’ actress Esha Gupta has shared similar pictures from her bold and racy photo shoots in the past. The actress was embroiled in her own share of controversies for being so scandalous and shut down haters by blocking all comments on her pictures.

She had even told in an interview what she thought of this negativity, “Men tend to have a problem if a woman goes bold. Their manhood is challenged. They are prudes; they must have even saved these pictures on their phone.”

Esha Gupta also walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2017 and looked beautiful in a flowery gown and wild curls.

The actress showed off her curves in the photo shoot wearing as little as possible. Here are some of those hot pictures,

She has also involved props to cover her upper torso and captioned it, “Healthy life 😋”

The actress did not shy away to bare it all with minimal clothes in her bold photo shoot.

Esha Gupta will be seen in the upcoming Milan Luthria’s ‘Baadshaho’ with Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’cruz, Vidyut Jamwal in the leads. The movie is slated for a September 1st this year.

