Esha Gupta Gets Sl*t-Shamed For Posting Her Topless Pictures On Social Media

The actress Esha Gupta has posted a few of her topless pictures on Instagram for which people are trolling her badly!

The Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who is also a model, has become quite bold on the social media. The actress has been posting quite a few of her bold and sizzling pictures, and most of them are in bikinis. In fact, the latest ones that she has shared see her in a topless avatar!

And as body shaming has been happening since forever. This time as well people are trolling and body-shaming a woman for posting her pictures which are believed by them to be ‘not appropriate’ for sharing.

Although, sensing the common reaction of people on such snaps, Esha, as a caution, had disabled the comments section on her topless pictures. But she still could not dodge the hateful comments of the people.

People have made all kinds of nasty and hateful comments on her clicks. There are plenty of them who are giving their not-needed advice to the actress. Some of the haters have even called her a sl*t.

Sl*t shaming and body shaming is nothing new in our country. Earlier, this year some of the known B-town actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Fatima Sana Shaikh have been body shamed by the people. When the ‘Padmavati’ actress had shared some of her snaps from a photo shoot, she was trolled badly for her outfit. Later, she was even criticised for being too skinny in her another picture!

On the other hand, the Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh had posted her picture from a beach. In that she was wearing a bikini. She was criticised badly for doing so saying that she is a Muslim girl and it does not go with her religion.

Let us see if Esha Gupta decides to react on such harsh comments of the people!

