After Esha Gupta And Mandana Karimi, Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Bani J Shares Her Topless Picture!

Bani J seems to have got inspired from Esha Gupta and Mandana Karimi as she has joined the row of posting topless pictures!

The internet was already loaded with some hot pictures of beauties like Esha Gupta and Mandana Karimi. And now the ex-Bigg Boss contestant Bani J has increased the temperature even more with her latest topless picture!

It was actually the Bollywood actress Esha Gupta which started the row in recent times. Initially, she posted her pictures in lingerie, followed by topless and a butt naked pictures. And it was yesterday only when we had brought to you all how Bigg Boss fame Mandana Karimi had also gone topless sharing her picture on Instagram. Although she had edited the snap and had covered her assets with animated stars.

And now another ex-Bigg Boss contestant Bani J seems to have got inspired from the two. In multiple posts, which join up to make a single snap, Bani has shared her picture in which she is topless. She is hiding her assets with her open hair and crossed hands, flaunting her tattoos as well. Her picture speaks more of power than just beauty.

Bani J’s real name is Gurbani Judge. But she is famous nationwide as Bani J or VJ Bani. She entered the industry with the TV reality show, MTV Roadies. She participated in the fourth season of the show and ended up being the First Runner-up.

That was when her collaboration with MTV picked up the gear. Since then, the actress cum presenter has hosted multiple seasons of TV show Roadies.

Apart from participating in Roadies and hosting it afterwards, Bani J has also participated in the TV adventure show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7. And the latest participation which has made her famous throughout is Bigg Boss 10. She held the 1st Runner-up crown there.