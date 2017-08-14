After Esha Gupta Went Bare In Her Photoshoot, You Won’t Believe What Happened Next!

Esha Gupta has recently become the talk of the town. She is all over social media after her very steamy photo-shoot pictures became viral.

Like everyone else, when director and producer Maneesh Singh – of The Green Terror film fame – saw the images, which were forwarded to him by a friend, he exclaimed in wonder and surprise:

Maneesh Singh has offered Esha Gupta the main lead role in his Hinglish crossover film “My Little Sister” casting for which is currently going on.

“I am inviting Esha Gupta to be part of this project. We will have to discuss the financial aspects, but the role requires a cute, yet steaming hot character like Esha Gupta, who knows how to ooze oomph without looking vulgar. Esha Gupta has posed n*de, showing her b*tt and b*tt crack clearly, but it does not look vulgar at all. In fact, Esha Gupta’s b*tt looks so adorable like those baby pamper and diaper ads one sees on TV,” Singh exclaimed.

However, Esha was slammed for posting such pictures. The model defended herself in a recent interview with Miss Kyra, Esha Gupta told exactly what she thought of the haters. Esha stated that women are always considered at fault and she had expected this kind of outcome from the audiences.

“In our country, women are eternally blamed. They are accused when a girl child is born; they are accused even when they are raped. So, somewhere I knew that I will also have to face a lot of heat. After all, it’s easiest for some faceless and redundant people to pull a celebrity down at the first opportunity. I’ve done shoots like this one when I was a model. I’ve gone topless and nak*d, too. No one ever asked me about that. And who are these people who have ‘issues’ with my pictures?

Esha Gupta clearly mentioned that she doesn’t care about others hateful comments and thinks her photo shoots are extremely aesthetic. “…It’s my body and it’s been shot aesthetically. There’s a thin line, which if you cross, you look vulgar. No one can say my pictures are vulgar.”

The actress added, “I got more love than hate, but it’s better to be hated than to be forgotten. And right now, I’m in my best shape. Although we knew where this could lead, we thought, ‘If not now, then when?”

After having won everyone’s hearts and attention with her debut film Jannat 2, there has been absolutely no looking back for the stunning Esha Gupta. Esha was recently part of two successful movies namely Rustom and Commando 2.

The model and actress Esha Gupta will be seen next in the action thriller ‘Baadshaho’. The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Actress Ileana D’cruz is also in the movie. It is set for a September 1st release this year.

