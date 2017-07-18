After Shah Rukh Khan And Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan Signs A Deal With Netflix

Exceed Entertainment, a renowned talent management agency, who have been managing actor Saif Ali Khan’s profile for several years have struck an association on behalf of the actor with Netflix.

The actor will be playing the lead role in Netflix’s first venture into Indian content production, Sacred Games. Written by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games is based on a best-selling novel and will be a bilingual series in English and Hindi. The series is going to be a joint production venture, co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena of Phantom Films.

Saif Ali Khan has done over 50 films in a career spanning more than 20 years. From films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai and Being Cyrus to Go Goa Gone, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, Saif has given us several performances for which he has received immense critical appreciation.

ABOUT EXCEED ENTERTAINMENT:

Founded by Afsar Zaidi, Exceed Entertainment is a multi-platform entertainment management company, led by a dynamic team of industry experts in the field of integrated entertainment platforms. The company began as a consolidated talent agency managing and promoting the profile of some of Bollywood’s A-list celebrities before diversifying into various other verticals, like Live Event Management, Sports Hospitality, Licensing and Merchandising, Digital Media, business ventures with artists, entertainment projects and brand marketing and brand consulting initiatives.

