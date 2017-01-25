EXCLUSIVE: Raees Shah Rukh Khan’s Reaction On Working With Hrithik Roshan In Karan Arjun 2!

Raees Shah Rukh Khan in an Exclusive interview was asked about working with Hrithik Roshan in the remake of Karan Arjun 2, here’s how he reacted!

As the release date of ‘Raees‘ is coming closer, Shah Rukh Khan and his fans are getting all excited about the same. The film is all set to release on January 25th alongside another biggie, Hrithik Roshan‘s Kaabil.

There were reports which suggested that Hrithik‘s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is planning for a two-hero movie like Karan-Arjun 2 and and is looking at casting Shah Rukh Khan with his son Hrithik together for the same.

In an Exclusive interview with businessofcinema.com, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the same to which he replied, “Yeah! I am shooting tomorrow morning for it and I am already with it.” Further the actor said, “You know, I am just kind of rebrushing my Bhangra paale so I can keep up with Duggu(Hrithik Roshan). Bhangra paale, I’ll have to do it differently now.“*laughs*

Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming next ‘Raees‘ is a Rahul Dholakia directorial and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan opposite SRK.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan‘s spontaneity just keeps winning our hearts, every single time.

