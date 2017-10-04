Exclusive: Secret Superstar Zaira Wasim Reveals Details About A Prank That Aamir Khan Played On Dangal Girls

Zaira Wasim is playing the main lead in Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar.

The Bollywood film Secret Superstar is all set to hit the theatres on October 19, in the festive season of Diwali this year. Produced by Aamir Khan, the Dangal girl Zaira Wasim is playing the main lead in the film.

In an Exclusive interview with businessofcinema.com, the young actress talked about the changes in her life, how it is working with Aamir Khan and the pranks he pull, and a lot more.



Here are a few excerpts from the interview:

When asked about what has changed in her life:

Nothing much has changed. My friends and family are the same with me as they used to be earlier. But yes people now do stare at me wondering if I am that girl who works in films. And I get really confused at that time wondering if I should clear their confusion or just run away.

When asked about doing the role in Secret Superstar:

I had actually auditioned for this role even before I did Dangal. And I was quite sure that I wouldn’t get it because the requirement was of a girl who can sing and I am a very bad singer. But fortunately I got the role. But unlike the film, girls are given more importance in my family than boys. That’s why I couldn’t relate much to my character in the film.

When asked about how does it feel working with Aamir Khan:

It’s weird. I was a normal girl and then all of a sudden I have his number in my phone. He is texting me and I am texting him. But I must say that he is a very simple. He advices you like a friend.

When asked about a thing which people don’t know about Aamir Khan:

AK (Aamir Khan) loves pulling pranks. I will tell you this one incident which happened while we were shooting for Dangal. One day, after the shoot was over, he called all the four girls to his room to chill. And he asked us if we wanted to have tea. We all didn’t want, but he still called for tea. And when it came, he actually dropped the cup on us. It was supposed to be a cup of hot tea. But luckily it was just a prank and the cup was empty.

When asked about being a National Award winner:

It was during the time when I was shooting for Secret Superstar. That day I was sleeping till 2 in the afternoon. When I woke up I saw some 20-30 missed calls on my phone. People had called to tell me about the news of me winning the award. But I had no clue about it. Then my cousin called up and informed me. That’s when I got to know about it. I switched on the TV and it was all over the news channels.

But what was funny was that when I called my family to inform them, my mother congratulated me but my father had no clue about what a National Award is. He asked me and I just said that Papa it’s a big thing!